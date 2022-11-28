Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ERIC. Societe Generale lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen cut their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a SEK 60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $6.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.98. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERIC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2,162.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 32,373 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.4% in the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 246,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 85,964 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,847,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 398.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,668,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,146,000 after buying an additional 2,932,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,531,000 after buying an additional 2,297,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

