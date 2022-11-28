Analysts Set Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Price Target at $147.09

Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.09.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Dover stock opened at $142.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Dover has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $184.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.44.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dover will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOV. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dover by 308.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

