American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT) vs. Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) Head-To-Head Contrast

American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT – Get Rating) and Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares American Virtual Cloud Technologies and Healthcare Triangle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Virtual Cloud Technologies -583.38% -8,361.74% -181.35% Healthcare Triangle -18.69% -52.58% -34.81%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Virtual Cloud Technologies and Healthcare Triangle’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Virtual Cloud Technologies $20.05 million 1.55 -$161.39 million N/A N/A Healthcare Triangle $35.27 million 0.17 -$5.95 million ($0.26) -0.55

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Healthcare Triangle has higher revenue and earnings than American Virtual Cloud Technologies.

0.4% of Healthcare Triangle shares are held by institutional investors. 49.3% of American Virtual Cloud Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Healthcare Triangle shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for American Virtual Cloud Technologies and Healthcare Triangle, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Virtual Cloud Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Healthcare Triangle 0 0 1 0 3.00

Healthcare Triangle has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,298.60%. Given Healthcare Triangle’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Healthcare Triangle is more favorable than American Virtual Cloud Technologies.

Summary

Healthcare Triangle beats American Virtual Cloud Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Virtual Cloud Technologies

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc., a pure-play cloud communications and collaboration company, provides cloud-based enterprise services worldwide. The company's Kandy cloud communications platform is a cloud-based, real-time communications platform, which offers proprietary unified communications as a service, communications platform as a service, contact center as a service, Microsoft Teams Direct Routing as a Service, and SIP Trunking as a Service capabilities. Its cloud-based, real-time communications platform enables service providers, enterprises, software vendors, systems integrators, partners, and developers to enrich their applications and services with real-time contextual communications empowering the application programming interface economy. American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. also has strategic partnerships with AT&T, IBM, and Etisalat to sell various solutions. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Healthcare Triangle

Healthcare Triangle, Inc., a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and enhance the digital transformation. The company's software platforms include CloudEz, an enterprise multi-cloud transformation and management platform that enables customers to manage their cloud infrastructure across private, hybrid, and public cloud infrastructures; and DataEz, a cloud-based data analytics and data science platform for the data analytics and data science requirements of life sciences/pharmaceutical and healthcare provider organizations. It also provides Readabl.AI, a Software-as-a-Service solution that uses public cloud artificial intelligence and machine learning to recognize and extract healthcare information from documents, faxes, and narrative reports. In addition, it offers cloud IT services; and healthcare IT services, such as electronic health records and software implementation, optimization, and extension to community partners, as well as application managed services, and backup and disaster recovery on public cloud. The company primarily serves healthcare delivery organizations, healthcare insurance companies, pharmaceutical and life sciences, biotech companies, and medical device manufacturers. Healthcare Triangle, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Pleasanton, California. Healthcare Triangle, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of SecureKloud Technologies, Inc.

