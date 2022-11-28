Reviewing SeqLL (SQL) and The Competition

SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “Analytical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare SeqLL to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SeqLL and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeqLL -2,406.90% -62.21% -41.15% SeqLL Competitors -308.24% -27.94% -17.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for SeqLL and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeqLL 0 0 1 0 3.00 SeqLL Competitors 181 1018 1605 56 2.54

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SeqLL currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 581.97%. As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 13.01%. Given SeqLL’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SeqLL is more favorable than its rivals.

0.1% of SeqLL shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of SeqLL shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SeqLL and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SeqLL $210,000.00 -$3.70 million -1.29 SeqLL Competitors $1.17 billion $357.41 million -53.75

SeqLL’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SeqLL. SeqLL is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

SeqLL has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SeqLL’s rivals have a beta of 1.03, meaning that their average stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SeqLL rivals beat SeqLL on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

SeqLL Company Profile

SeqLL Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures genetic analysis technologies. It offers true single molecule sequencing (tSMS) platform, which offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bernstein Laboratory, Ting Laboratory, The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, True Bearing Diagnostics, Inc., and Tetracore, Inc. It serves academic and government institutions, hospitals and medical centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and non-profit research organizations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Billerica, Massachusetts.

