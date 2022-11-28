Reviewing Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) and Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY)

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) and Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bill.com and Bentley Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bill.com 0 0 14 0 3.00 Bentley Systems 0 1 7 0 2.88

Bill.com currently has a consensus price target of $192.10, indicating a potential upside of 58.15%. Bentley Systems has a consensus price target of $45.78, indicating a potential upside of 18.75%. Given Bill.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bill.com is more favorable than Bentley Systems.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bill.com $641.96 million 19.99 -$326.36 million ($3.21) -37.84 Bentley Systems $965.05 million 11.06 $93.18 million $0.59 65.34

This table compares Bill.com and Bentley Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bentley Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Bill.com. Bill.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bentley Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.9% of Bill.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of Bentley Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Bill.com shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of Bentley Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bill.com and Bentley Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bill.com -44.29% -5.45% -2.38% Bentley Systems 17.37% 49.27% 7.76%

Risk and Volatility

Bill.com has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bentley Systems has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bentley Systems beats Bill.com on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bill.com

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, and ongoing support and training services. The company serves accounting firms, financial institutions, and software companies. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Bentley Systems

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround. It also provides project delivery systems that support collaboration, work-sharing, and 4D construction modeling for infrastructure project delivery enterprises, such as ProjectWise, ProjectWise Design Review Service, and SYNCHRO; and asset and network performance systems, such as AssetWise ALIM, AssetWise Asset Reliability, AssetWise Enterprise Interoperability, AssetWise 4D Analytics, AssetWise Linear, and Seequent Central. In addition, it offers industry solutions comprising AssetWise Linear SUPERLOAD, AssetWise Linear Analytics, AssetWise Inspections, ContextCapture, OpenCities, OpenUtilities, OpenTower, OpenWindPower, Power Line, SPIDA, OrbitGT, sensemetrics, PlantSight, and WaterSight. The company serves civil, structural, geotechnical, geoscience subsurface engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, city and regional planners, contractors, fabricators, and operations and maintenance engineers. Bentley Systems, Incorporated was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.