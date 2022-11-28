Analysts Set Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) PT at $2,678.57

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,678.57.

WZZZY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,050 ($36.06) to GBX 2,800 ($33.11) in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oddo Bhf raised Wizz Air from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($29.56) price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 2,925 ($34.59) to GBX 2,360 ($27.91) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 3,500 ($41.39) to GBX 2,640 ($31.22) in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

WZZZY stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.14. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

