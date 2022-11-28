Cepton (CPTN) and Its Peers Head to Head Review

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) is one of 73 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Cepton to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cepton and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cepton N/A $360,000.00 5.63 Cepton Competitors $5.02 billion $125.56 million 24.34

Cepton’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cepton. Cepton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Cepton has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cepton’s rivals have a beta of 1.58, suggesting that their average stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cepton and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cepton N/A N/A -139.24% Cepton Competitors -451.37% -12.85% -4.65%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.8% of Cepton shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cepton and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cepton 0 2 3 0 2.60 Cepton Competitors 423 2189 2952 45 2.47

Cepton currently has a consensus price target of $8.31, suggesting a potential upside of 515.74%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 20.03%. Given Cepton’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Cepton is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Cepton rivals beat Cepton on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Cepton Company Profile

Cepton, Inc. provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications. It also provides industrial grade lidar sensors, such as Vista-P, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and smart infrastructure applications; and Sora-P, an ultra-high scan rate, compact, and quasi line-scanning lidar solution that delivers high-fidelity profiling of objects moving at high speeds for free flow tolling and other industrial applications. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

