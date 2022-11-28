Contrasting Hero Technologies (OTCMKTS:HENC) and MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD)

Hero Technologies (OTCMKTS:HENC – Get Rating) and MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Hero Technologies and MariMed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hero Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A MariMed 0 0 3 0 3.00

MariMed has a consensus target price of $0.85, suggesting a potential upside of 60.38%. Given MariMed’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MariMed is more favorable than Hero Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Hero Technologies has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MariMed has a beta of 3.4, suggesting that its share price is 240% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hero Technologies and MariMed’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hero Technologies N/A N/A -$3.42 million N/A N/A MariMed $121.46 million 1.48 $7.22 million N/A N/A

MariMed has higher revenue and earnings than Hero Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Hero Technologies and MariMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hero Technologies N/A N/A -457.02% MariMed 1.79% 5.18% 1.72%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Hero Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of MariMed shares are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of MariMed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MariMed beats Hero Technologies on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hero Technologies

Hero Technologies Inc. operates as an early-stage cannabis company. It focuses on the provision of BlackBox, an aeroponic cannabis cultivation system that provides optimal growing conditions to enhance photosynthesis and the cultivation of large flowering plants and create increased harvest efficiencies. The company also intends to offer cannabis genetic engineering farmland for medical and recreational cannabis cultivation, production, distribution, packaging, and retail operations, as well as for dispensaries. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Dover, Delaware.

About MariMed

MariMed Inc. engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company offers cannabis genetics produce flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; cannabis-infused products in the form of chewable tablets and powder drink mixes under the brand Kalm Fusion; natural fruit chews under the Betty's Eddies brand; brownies, cookies, and other social sweets under the Bubby's Baked brand; and cannabidiol formulations under the Florance brand. It also licenses its brands and product formulations, as well as leases cannabis facilities. MariMed Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

