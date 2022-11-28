Analysts Set Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) PT at C$58.00

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$58.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Trisura Group from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of Trisura Group stock opened at C$42.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Trisura Group has a 1 year low of C$29.12 and a 1 year high of C$49.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$37.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.95.

Trisura Group ( TSE:TSU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$141.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$137.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trisura Group will post 2.1300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

