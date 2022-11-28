Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Receives $3.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Aveanna Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $2.25 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Aveanna Healthcare to $1.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVAH opened at $0.77 on Friday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $7.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Aveanna Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $443.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.84 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 129.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 18,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

