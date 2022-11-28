Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Receives $3.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.25.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Aveanna Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $2.25 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Aveanna Healthcare to $1.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Aveanna Healthcare Stock Performance
NASDAQ AVAH opened at $0.77 on Friday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $7.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 129.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 18,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.
Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
