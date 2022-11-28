Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Receives $46.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.80.

IONS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 820,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,379,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $769,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 29,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Shares of IONS opened at $41.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.28. The company has a current ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -346.30 and a beta of 0.55. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $48.82.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

