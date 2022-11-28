Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Receives $32.06 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.06.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $28.50 to $24.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Summit Materials from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Materials

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUM. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Summit Materials by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 271.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the second quarter worth $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 30.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000.

Summit Materials Stock Performance

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials stock opened at $30.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.75. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $41.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

