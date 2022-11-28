ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Receives $271.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $271.40.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ASAZY shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 280 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 250 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 280 to SEK 275 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of ASAZY opened at $11.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $15.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.72.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ASAZY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.0627 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.41%.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

