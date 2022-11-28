Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Receives $5.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.95 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of GOL opened at $3.05 on Friday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $7.94. The company has a market cap of $638.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOL. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 442.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter worth $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

