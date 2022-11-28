Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Receives $54.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.14.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royalty Pharma news, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 267,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $10,985,771.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,426,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,901,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $2,192,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,235,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 267,815 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $10,985,771.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,426,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,901,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,887,623 shares of company stock valued at $79,272,782. Corporate insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPRX. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 29,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 57,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 54.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $42.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.17, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.34. Royalty Pharma has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $44.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.95.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.48%.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

