Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Receives $54.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.14.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Royalty Pharma news, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 267,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $10,985,771.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,426,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,901,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $2,192,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,235,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 267,815 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $10,985,771.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,426,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,901,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,887,623 shares of company stock valued at $79,272,782. Corporate insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Royalty Pharma Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $42.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.17, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.34. Royalty Pharma has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $44.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.95.
Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.48%.
Royalty Pharma Company Profile
Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Royalty Pharma (RPRX)
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
- Best Buy Proves Brick and Mortar is Here to Stay
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.