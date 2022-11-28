Brokerages Set Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) PT at $9.75

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.75.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARCO shares. Barclays started coverage on Arcos Dorados in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Arcos Dorados Stock Performance
Shares of ARCO opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. Arcos Dorados has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $8.44.
Institutional Trading of Arcos Dorados
Arcos Dorados Company Profile
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcos Dorados (ARCO)
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
- Best Buy Proves Brick and Mortar is Here to Stay
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.