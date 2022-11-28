Brokerages Set Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) PT at $9.75

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARCO shares. Barclays started coverage on Arcos Dorados in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Shares of ARCO opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. Arcos Dorados has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $8.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Arcos Dorados by 64.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 11,288 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,239,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,205,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Arcos Dorados by 265.7% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 75,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 54,622 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 1st quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Arcos Dorados by 3.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 202,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

