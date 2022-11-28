Argus Boosts Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $475.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Argus from $420.00 to $475.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $442.65.

Deere & Company stock opened at $441.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $133.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $379.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.86. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 19.37%.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,401,918.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,516,276. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

