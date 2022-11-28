Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at DA Davidson

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Tripadvisor from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on Tripadvisor to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Tripadvisor from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $19.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -283.29 and a beta of 1.29. Tripadvisor has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,418 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,457 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,929 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

