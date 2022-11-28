Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at DA Davidson

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Tripadvisor from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on Tripadvisor to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Tripadvisor from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.08.
Tripadvisor Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $19.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -283.29 and a beta of 1.29. Tripadvisor has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.30.
About Tripadvisor
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.
