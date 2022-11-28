Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GRFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Grifols from €11.50 ($11.73) to €10.30 ($10.51) in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Grifols from €20.00 ($20.41) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Grifols from €8.00 ($8.16) to €9.00 ($9.18) in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Grifols from €16.00 ($16.33) to €10.00 ($10.20) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grifols has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.52.

GRFS opened at $8.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.23. Grifols has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $13.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Grifols by 40.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Grifols in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Grifols by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grifols during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

