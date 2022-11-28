Robert W. Baird Trims Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Target Price to $169.00

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $169.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sun Communities from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $193.00 to $147.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $173.75.

SUI stock opened at $145.97 on Friday. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $117.63 and a twelve month high of $211.79. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 71.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 571.4% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

