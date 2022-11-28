Credit Suisse Group Raises Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target to $157.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $129.00 to $157.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.43.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 2.4 %

Universal Health Services stock opened at $132.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.69 and its 200-day moving average is $107.99. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $82.50 and a fifty-two week high of $158.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 12.49%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 3,485.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 717 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 17.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,727 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth $532,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth $440,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 67.1% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 181,848 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,314,000 after acquiring an additional 73,019 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

