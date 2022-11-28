Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.80 to $17.30 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.33.

VLRS opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average is $10.12. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $21.23.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,018,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,897,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 67.6% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,441,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,063,000 after buying an additional 984,581 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.3% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,825,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,683,000 after buying an additional 123,521 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 8.5% in the first quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 1,492,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,155,000 after buying an additional 116,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 29.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 758,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,788,000 after buying an additional 173,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

