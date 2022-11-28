Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.80 to $17.30 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.33.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Performance
VLRS opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average is $10.12. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $21.23.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.
