Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PG. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.2 %

PG stock opened at $146.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.16.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,570,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,351,991,000 after buying an additional 2,197,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,904,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,440,487,000 after buying an additional 1,811,085 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,749,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,224,594,000 after buying an additional 797,652 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,740,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,510,000 after buying an additional 983,197 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,536,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,327,000 after purchasing an additional 637,095 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

