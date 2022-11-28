ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target Cut to $26.00

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ONON. William Blair cut shares of ON from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ON from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ON from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ON from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE ONON opened at $18.47 on Friday. ON has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $44.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.36, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.68.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in ON by 159.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,999,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,302,000 after buying an additional 17,190,987 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in ON by 114.5% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,357,000 after buying an additional 5,887,034 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in ON by 9.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,084,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,799,000 after buying an additional 794,913 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in ON by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,233,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,861,000 after buying an additional 195,301 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in ON by 171.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,876,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,220,000 after buying an additional 2,446,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

