ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target Cut to $26.00

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ONON. William Blair cut shares of ON from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ON from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ON from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ON from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.50.
Shares of NYSE ONON opened at $18.47 on Friday. ON has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $44.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.36, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.68.
On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.
