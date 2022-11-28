Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LYG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 71 ($0.84) to GBX 72 ($0.85) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.72) to GBX 64 ($0.76) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.65) to GBX 50 ($0.59) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.38.
Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance
NYSE:LYG opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.06. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group
About Lloyds Banking Group
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lloyds Banking Group (LYG)
- Best Buy Proves Brick and Mortar is Here to Stay
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.