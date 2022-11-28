Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LYG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 71 ($0.84) to GBX 72 ($0.85) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.72) to GBX 64 ($0.76) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.65) to GBX 50 ($0.59) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.38.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

NYSE:LYG opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.06. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

About Lloyds Banking Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.