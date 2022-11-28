Lufax (NYSE:LU) Downgraded by HSBC to Hold

HSBC downgraded shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. HSBC currently has $2.00 price target on the stock.

LU has been the subject of a number of other reports. CLSA raised Lufax from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Lufax from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1.70 to $1.40 in a research report on Friday. China Renaissance downgraded Lufax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.10 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lufax from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.40 to $1.60 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Lufax from $6.06 to $3.52 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.29.

Lufax Stock Performance

Shares of LU opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average of $4.07. Lufax has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $7.05.

Lufax Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lufax

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lufax by 1,344.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the second quarter valued at $43,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lufax by 275.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lufax by 1,442.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 9,503 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Lufax during the first quarter valued at $64,000. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lufax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Featured Articles

