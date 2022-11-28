ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Receives $29.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

Several brokerages have commented on ADTN. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ADTRAN to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADTRAN

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADTN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 41.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 228.4% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 4,023 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Price Performance

ADTRAN Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $20.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.53. ADTRAN has a one year low of $16.30 and a one year high of $25.47. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -56.25%.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

