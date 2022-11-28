Royal Bank of Canada Raises MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Price Target to $11.00

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MFA Financial to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $15.50 to $12.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.45.

MFA stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. MFA Financial has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $19.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -79.28%.

In related news, CEO Craig L. Knutson acquired 2,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $26,711.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,062.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Craig L. Knutson acquired 2,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $26,711.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,062.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Josephs acquired 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.67 per share, with a total value of $25,074.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,594.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 10,096 shares of company stock valued at $108,606. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in MFA Financial by 18.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 186,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MFA Financial in the second quarter valued at about $812,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in MFA Financial in the first quarter valued at about $1,658,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in MFA Financial in the first quarter valued at about $11,722,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in MFA Financial in the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

