Analysts Set Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Price Target at GBX 1,813.33

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,813.33 ($21.44).

A number of research firms have commented on ABF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,630 ($19.27) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($23.65) to GBX 1,500 ($17.74) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,500 ($17.74) to GBX 1,700 ($20.10) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,575 ($18.62) to GBX 1,600 ($18.92) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of LON ABF opened at GBX 1,589.50 ($18.80) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.66. The company has a market capitalization of £12.58 billion and a PE ratio of 1,785.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,378.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,523.38. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of GBX 1,223 ($14.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,181 ($25.79).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a GBX 29.90 ($0.35) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $13.80. Associated British Foods’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

