Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Cut to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair cut shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

KFY has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Korn Ferry from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Korn Ferry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of KFY stock opened at $56.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.62 and a 200-day moving average of $57.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $46.47 and a 1-year high of $79.36.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.04 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 475.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 221.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 8,225.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 66.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.