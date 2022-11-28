ITV plc (LON:ITV) Receives GBX 108.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 108.17 ($1.28).
A number of equities analysts recently commented on ITV shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on ITV from GBX 75 ($0.89) to GBX 70 ($0.83) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ITV from GBX 170 ($2.01) to GBX 160 ($1.89) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 56 ($0.66) target price on shares of ITV in a report on Monday, November 7th.
Insider Buying and Selling at ITV
In related news, insider Mary Harris purchased 4,244 shares of ITV stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of £2,376.64 ($2,810.26).
ITV Stock Performance
About ITV
ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.
