Analysts Set Halma plc (LON:HLMA) PT at GBX 2,153.75

Shares of Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,153.75 ($25.47).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 1,960 ($23.18) to GBX 1,820 ($21.52) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($24.83) price target on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

LON HLMA opened at GBX 2,269 ($26.83) on Friday. Halma has a 1-year low of GBX 1,855.30 ($21.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,270 ($38.67). The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.82. The company has a market capitalization of £8.61 billion and a PE ratio of 3,545.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,145.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,143.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a GBX 7.86 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.34%. Halma’s payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

