Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Gorman-Rupp Stock Performance

NYSE:GRC opened at $27.70 on Friday. Gorman-Rupp has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average of $27.40. The company has a market cap of $722.83 million, a PE ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Gorman-Rupp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Scott A. King acquired 2,500 shares of Gorman-Rupp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $64,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,039.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 128,722 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,252,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 427,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,091,000 after buying an additional 90,660 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 167,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after buying an additional 86,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 290.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 96,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 72,135 shares in the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

