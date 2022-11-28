Lufax (NYSE:LU) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $1.60 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $6.40.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LU. CLSA upgraded Lufax from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut Lufax from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1.70 to $1.40 in a research report on Friday. Finally, China Renaissance lowered Lufax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.29.

Lufax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LU opened at $1.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.04. Lufax has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $4.07.

Lufax Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lufax

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Lufax by 4.0% during the first quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Lufax by 2.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 111,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lufax by 30.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Lufax by 32.2% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 16,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lufax by 1,344.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

About Lufax

(Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

