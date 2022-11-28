Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $121.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

NYSE FRT opened at $110.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.95. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $86.43 and a 1 year high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.72%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 192.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at $335,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 145.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at about $6,150,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

