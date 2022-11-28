Brokerages Set AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) PT at $50.00

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

AIR has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on AAR from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AAR from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AAR in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

In other AAR news, Director David P. Storch sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $781,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 295,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,535,068.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AAR news, Director David P. Storch sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $781,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 295,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,535,068.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $2,538,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,406,547.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,894 shares of company stock worth $4,347,572 in the last 90 days. 7.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of AAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AAR during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in AAR during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AAR during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $46.55 on Friday. AAR has a 12 month low of $31.89 and a 12 month high of $52.83. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.30.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $446.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.10 million. AAR had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.96%. AAR’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AAR will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

