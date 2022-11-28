Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Downgraded by Argus

Argus cut shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GNRC. Roth Capital cut Generac from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Generac from $381.00 to $246.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Generac from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $279.50.

GNRC opened at $105.25 on Friday. Generac has a one year low of $95.92 and a one year high of $445.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.68 and its 200-day moving average is $201.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Generac will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,950,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 552.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 411.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

