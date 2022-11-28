Lufax (NYSE:LU) Given New $3.52 Price Target at Citigroup

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $6.06 to $3.52 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LU has been the subject of a number of other reports. CLSA raised shares of Lufax from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Lufax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. China Renaissance downgraded shares of Lufax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.10 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lufax from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.40 to $1.60 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Lufax from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1.70 to $1.40 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.29.

Shares of NYSE LU opened at $1.40 on Friday. Lufax has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.07.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 11%. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio is 37.97%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LU. JBF Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Lufax by 4.0% in the first quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Lufax by 2.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 111,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Lufax by 30.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Lufax by 32.2% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 16,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lufax by 1,344.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

