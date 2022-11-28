Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Receives $27.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTNX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Nutanix Price Performance

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $28.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.12. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $35.56.

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $385.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.14 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutanix will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 24,085 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $552,269.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 199,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,580,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 65,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $1,499,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,250,167.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 24,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $552,269.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 199,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,580,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,852 shares of company stock worth $2,587,546 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutanix in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Nutanix in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Nutanix by 41.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Nutanix by 50.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

