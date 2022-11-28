StockNews.com Upgrades KT (NYSE:KT) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KT (NYSE:KTGet Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

KT Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KT opened at $13.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. KT has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.66. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KT

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in KT during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,389,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of KT by 9.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in KT by 46.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in KT by 332.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 354,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 272,641 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in KT by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. 21.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

