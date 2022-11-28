StockNews.com Upgrades KT (NYSE:KT) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

KT Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KT opened at $13.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. KT has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.66. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Get KT alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KT

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in KT during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,389,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of KT by 9.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in KT by 46.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in KT by 332.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 354,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 272,641 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in KT by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. 21.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.