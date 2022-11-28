Mizuho Cuts Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $90.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.93.

NYSE FIS opened at $65.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.86. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $122.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.88%.

In related news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at $11,853,031.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,403 shares of company stock worth $18,149,160 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 195,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,249,000 after buying an additional 44,260 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

