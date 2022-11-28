Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Receives $431.70 Average PT from Brokerages

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $431.70.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPWR. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $569.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of MPWR opened at $369.28 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $573.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $360.10 and a 200 day moving average of $412.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $4,083,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,005,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,792,005.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $4,083,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,005,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,792,005.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $337,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,918,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,996 shares of company stock valued at $18,290,325 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

