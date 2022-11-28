Brokerages Set VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Price Target at $51.75

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on VSEC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of VSE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Get VSE alerts:

VSE Stock Down 0.8 %

VSEC stock opened at $48.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.48. VSE has a fifty-two week low of $31.85 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VSE

VSE Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VSE by 1.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VSE by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 70,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of VSE by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 52,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of VSE by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of VSE by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.