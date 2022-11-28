Brokerages Set VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Price Target at $51.75

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.75.
Several equities analysts have commented on VSEC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of VSE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st.
VSE Stock Down 0.8 %
VSEC stock opened at $48.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.48. VSE has a fifty-two week low of $31.85 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VSE
VSE Company Profile
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VSE (VSEC)
- Best Buy Proves Brick and Mortar is Here to Stay
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.