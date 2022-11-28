Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Receives GBX 197.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 197.13 ($2.33).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.02) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.54) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Serco Group from GBX 205 ($2.42) to GBX 210 ($2.48) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.36) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Get Serco Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Serco Group

In other Serco Group news, insider Rupert Soames sold 1,885,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 162 ($1.92), for a total value of £3,053,700 ($3,610,854.91).

Serco Group Stock Performance

Serco Group Company Profile

LON:SRP opened at GBX 170.50 ($2.02) on Friday. Serco Group has a 12-month low of GBX 118.90 ($1.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 199 ($2.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 1,311.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 161.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 169.60.

(Get Rating)

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.