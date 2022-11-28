SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Receives $21.79 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPWR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of SunPower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of SunPower from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of SunPower to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower Price Performance

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $24.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average of $20.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.12 and a beta of 1.75. SunPower has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SunPower Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in SunPower during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 19.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 721.3% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 72.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 205.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.