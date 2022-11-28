Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Receives $717.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $717.14.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Institutional Trading of Novo Nordisk A/S

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 29,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 0.8 %

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $118.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $91.51 and a 1 year high of $122.16. The company has a market capitalization of $268.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

