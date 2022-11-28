Analyzing ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) and NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) and NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and NeuroMetrix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ClearPoint Neuro $16.30 million 14.46 -$14.41 million ($0.69) -13.91 NeuroMetrix $8.25 million 1.51 -$2.28 million ($0.69) -2.33

NeuroMetrix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ClearPoint Neuro. ClearPoint Neuro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeuroMetrix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

14.0% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of NeuroMetrix shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of NeuroMetrix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and NeuroMetrix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearPoint Neuro -82.40% -36.56% -26.41% NeuroMetrix -57.46% -20.37% -18.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ClearPoint Neuro and NeuroMetrix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ClearPoint Neuro 0 0 1 0 3.00 NeuroMetrix 0 0 0 0 N/A

ClearPoint Neuro presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.25%. Given ClearPoint Neuro’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ClearPoint Neuro is more favorable than NeuroMetrix.

Volatility & Risk

ClearPoint Neuro has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroMetrix has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NeuroMetrix beats ClearPoint Neuro on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes and biopsy needles, and the infusion of pharmaceuticals and laser catheters into the brain; and ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System, an MRI suite. It has license and collaboration agreements with Boston Scientific Corporation, The Johns Hopkins University, Clinical Laserthermia Systems Americas Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Blackrock Neurotech, and University of California and San Francisco. The company was formerly known as MRI Interventions, Inc. and changed its name to ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. in February 2020. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies. The company offers its products to managed care organizations, endocrinologists, podiatrists, and primary care physicians; occupational health, primary care, internal medicine, orthopedic, and hand surgeons; and pain medicine physicians, neurologists, physical medicine and rehabilitation physicians, and neurosurgeons. NeuroMetrix, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

