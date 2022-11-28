Amtech Systems (ASYS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 30th. Analysts expect Amtech Systems to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Amtech Systems Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ASYS opened at $10.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $150.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.31. Amtech Systems has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $13.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.97.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Amtech Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amtech Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 33.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Amtech Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the third quarter worth about $168,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.
