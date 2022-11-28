iClick Interactive Asia Group (ICLK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 30th.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.08 million for the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 24.94%.

iClick Interactive Asia Group stock opened at $2.29 on Monday. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $71.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.84.

Separately, Benchmark downgraded shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICLK. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 147.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 19,982 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 33,405 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 34,283 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 1,024.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 51,320 shares during the last quarter. 23.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; and iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution.

