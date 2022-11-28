Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 30th. Analysts expect Build-A-Bear Workshop to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Build-A-Bear Workshop has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07). Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 44.28% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $100.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect Build-A-Bear Workshop to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Price Performance

NYSE BBW opened at $18.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $281.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.53. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $23.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 18,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $327,783.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,535,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,671,728.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 19,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $293,594.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 18,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $327,783.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,535,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,671,728.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,185 shares of company stock worth $1,804,734. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBW. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,670,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 384,649 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 994,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,250,000 after buying an additional 17,173 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 727,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 24,274 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 41,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 85.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 103,658 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

(Get Rating)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

Featured Stories

